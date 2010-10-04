Ad
The EU's centre-right 'deplores' the new government (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU's centre-right criticises new Dutch government

by Honor Mahony,

The Netherlands' Christian Democrats on Saturday (2 October) approved a coalition agreement with the VVD Liberal party and the anti-Islam Freedom Party of Geert Wilders, finally allowing the formation of government following the June elections but attracting strong criticism from the European centre-right.

The Freedom Party will not be part of the cabinet but in exchange for offering support to the minority coalition, it managed to extract some controversial concessions including a gove...

