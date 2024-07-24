Ad
The invisibility of disability is synonymous with exclusion and discrimination (Photo: Pexels)

It 'matters to Europeans', so why is von der Leyen ignoring disability?

by Ioannis Vardakastanis,

When I started reading the European Commission’s political guidelines, several sections filled me with hope.

It is no surprise that we –...

Ioannis Vardakastanis is the president of the European Disability Forum and of the National Confederation of Disabled People (NCDP) of Greece. He is also president of the Economic and Monetary Union, Economic and Social Cohesion (ECO) section of the European Economic and Social Committee.


Ioannis Vardakastanis is the president of the European Disability Forum and of the National Confederation of Disabled People (NCDP) of Greece. He is also president of the Economic and Monetary Union, Economic and Social Cohesion (ECO) section of the European Economic and Social Committee.


Type

StakeholderAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

