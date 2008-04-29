US subsidies killing off EU biodiesel producers, trade group complains

While the pressure on biofuels increases globally over concerns that the alternative energy source contributes to global warming and the food crisis, European and American biodiesel producers are caught in their own internecine dispute over subsidies.

Over the weekend, the European Biodiesel Board – the European biodiesel producers trade association, whose members manufacture some 80 percent of the union's biofuels – registered a complaint with the European Commission over "unfairly sub...