Date of Barroso vote could be decided next week

MEPs may next week decide when they will vote on Jose Manuel Barroso's bid for a second term as European Commission president.

The political leaders of the groups in the European Parliament will meet once more before the summer break to set a preliminary agenda for the September plenary session.

EU member states are keen to have the vote take place as quickly as possible and have slated 15 September as a possible date, after their efforts to get a July parliament vote on Mr Barros...