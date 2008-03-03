Ad
The UK parliament will vote on an amendment asking for a referendum on Wednesday (Photo: Deryc Sands)

Local UK polls show 88% want referendum on EU treaty

by Honor Mahony,

Local polls conducted in the UK have shown that 88 percent of voters would like a referendum on the EU treaty, according to campaign group I Want a Referendum (IWAR).

The unofficial poll was conducted by postal vote in ten Labour and Liberal Democrat constituencies in February.

IWAR sent out 420,000 ballot papers and 152,520 people - or 36.2 percent - voted. Of these, 133,251 backed a referendum.

Voters were asked two questions: whether there should be a referendum on the tr...

