Local UK polls show 88% want referendum on EU treaty

Local polls conducted in the UK have shown that 88 percent of voters would like a referendum on the EU treaty, according to campaign group I Want a Referendum (IWAR).

The unofficial poll was conducted by postal vote in ten Labour and Liberal Democrat constituencies in February.

IWAR sent out 420,000 ballot papers and 152,520 people - or 36.2 percent - voted. Of these, 133,251 backed a referendum.

Voters were asked two questions: whether there should be a referendum on the tr...