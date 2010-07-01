Ad
euobserver
The bill has attracted criticism from the OSCE and journalists' unions (Photo: Petar Stojanovski)

Hungary preparing media super-authority amid concerns on free speech

by Gyorgy Folk,

Responding to international and domestic pressure from the public and the media, Hungary's ruling party Fidesz has decided to slow down the introduction of its hotly contested new media package.

The laws are meant to create a centralised super-authority, responsible for controlling public broadcasters, the frequencies used in all kinds of communication, and, allegedly, for curbing freedom of expression.

The final vote on the new regulation will be held in the autumn, with the la...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The bill has attracted criticism from the OSCE and journalists' unions (Photo: Petar Stojanovski)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections