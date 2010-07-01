Hungary preparing media super-authority amid concerns on free speech

Responding to international and domestic pressure from the public and the media, Hungary's ruling party Fidesz has decided to slow down the introduction of its hotly contested new media package.
The laws are meant to create a centralised super-authority, responsible for controlling public broadcasters, the frequencies used in all kinds of communication, and, allegedly, for curbing freedom of expression.
The final vote on the new regulation will be held in the autumn, with the la...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
