The European Parliament is getting impatient with Albania (Photo: EUobserver)

EP in last attempt to mediate Albania deal

by Knut Pries and Augustin Palokaj,

A European Parliament initiative to overcome Albania's political crisis has failed to produce the hoped-for results and the two political factions involved have agreed to undertake one last-ditch attempt before moving to put on hold Albania's bid for EU membership, parliament sources have said.

The leaders of the EP's two largest groups, Joseph Daul of the centre-right EPP and Socialist chairman Martin Schulz, met Albania's Prime Minister Sali Berisha and opposition leader Edi Rama in M...

