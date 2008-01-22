German study shoots down EU tax idea

A study conducted for the German finance ministry has concluded that an EU-wide tax would lead to unfair differences between EU citizens and that the resulting correction mechanisms would make it too complicated to introduce.

Conducted by the Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) in Mannheim, the study says that some of the pro-EU-tax camp's arguments - that it will be more transparent than the current system and that the EU institutions will have revenue autonomy - are "seriously...