Croatian to become 24th EU language

Croatian will become the European Union's 24th official language when the country joins the EU.
Officials made the decision during talks on Croatia's accession when the negotiating chapter on institutions was closed two weeks ago. In most cases, the EU simply accepts the official language of an acceding country as one of its official languages.
But in the case of Croatia there had been concerns that some member states would demand that only a single language, a hybrid of Croatian...
