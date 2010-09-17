Senior lobbyists profit from expanding EU

Senior lobbyists working in Brussels can command larger salaries than the European officials they are paid to stalk, according to a new study on pay in the EU capital.

The 'Brussels Remuneration Report', published by head-hunting firm Ellwood & Atfield (E&A) on Friday (17 September), says a managing director of one of the city's leading consultancies can be paid as much as €400,000 per annum, while European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso is paid roughly €300,000.

