France and UK to forge deals on nuclear and defence issues

The leaders of France and Britain are to hold a joint meeting later this week expected to result in an agreement to promote nuclear power as well as further co-operation on defence, immigration and money markets.
UK daily the Guardian reported last week that Paris and London are ready to sign a deal on constructing a new generation of power plants, a move that is expected to be signed off by president Nicolas Sarkozy and prime minister Gordon Brown on Thursday.
The nuclear move is...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here