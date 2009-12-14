Ad
Separatist movements exist in several regions of Spain (Photo: European Commission)

Catalans stage symbolic independence vote

by Andrew Willis,

Inhabitants of the Spanish region of Catalonia turned out to vote in a symbolic referendum on independence on Sunday (13 December), a headache for Socialist Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero just two weeks before his country takes over the EU's rotating presidency.

But a lower turnout than organisers had hoped for indicated the minority status of those seeking independence in the rich north eastern region - home to seven million people and whose capital is Barcelona.

