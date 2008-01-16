Ad
There should be more medicine available, says Brussels (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

Brussels springs 'surprise inspections' on drug firms

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission is to investigate pharmaceutical companies across Europe as it is concerned that the sector is not competitive enough, and has already launched "surprise inspections" at drug company premises.

Brussels says it is concerned that too few new drugs are making it onto the market. From 2000 to 2004, "only 28 novel molecular entities" were launched each year. In addition, generic medicines have not been reaching the market fast enough.

"If innovative products are...

