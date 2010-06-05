Slovenia's reputation could suffer in referendum

On Sunday (6 June), Slovenian voters will go to a referendum in which they have to declare if they support an arbitration agreement for resolving the Croatian-Slovenian border dispute.
"If you do not accept the arbitration agreement, Slovenia will have serious international problems," the coalition government claims.
"If we accept the arbitration agreement, we give up our historical heritage and rights," the opposition is saying.
These two statements are the bottom line in...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
