Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel made the decision public over the weekend (Photo: s_zeimke)

Germany causes surprise with choice of EU commissioner

by Honor Mahony,

Germany's next EU commissioner is to be Guenther Oettinger, the minister president of Baden-Wuerttemberg, a politician with no European profile who did not expect to be offered the job.

The announcement was made over the weekend following negotiations between Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and the their future coalition partner, the Liberals (FDP).

Mrs Merkel's decision surprised politicians both at home and in Brussels, having deviated from a widely quoted s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Angela Merkel made the decision public over the weekend (Photo: s_zeimke)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections