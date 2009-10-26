Germany causes surprise with choice of EU commissioner

Germany's next EU commissioner is to be Guenther Oettinger, the minister president of Baden-Wuerttemberg, a politician with no European profile who did not expect to be offered the job.

The announcement was made over the weekend following negotiations between Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and the their future coalition partner, the Liberals (FDP).

Mrs Merkel's decision surprised politicians both at home and in Brussels, having deviated from a widely quoted s...