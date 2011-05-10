France joins EU in pledging aid to Palestine

France has said it will donate €10 million to the Palestinian Authority following a recent Israeli decision to halt tax revenue transfers to the administrative organisation based in Ramallah.
The announcement on Monday (9 May) comes shortly after a similar move by the European Union, with Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad warning that his government was unable to pay employees.
"The Palestinian Authority cannot pay the salaries for the month until the Israeli government tra...
