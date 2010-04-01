Bulgarian health minister falls over swine flu

Bulgaria's health minister Bozhidar Nanev has resigned after being charged with misspending the equivalent of €1.25 million in public funds to procure what prosecutors consider superfluous antiflu vaccine stocks.

He is believed to be the first top government official in an EU country to fall over the issue, which caused waves in the wake of last year's swine fever scare.

Mr Nanev, 57, was the first Bulgarian senior government official in decades to quit office in order to face a...