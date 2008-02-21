Call for EU anti-fraud office to investigate MEPs' expenses

A report examining the way MEPs use their monthly funds is causing a ruckus in the European Parliament with a call for the EU's anti-fraud office to investigate possible misuse of public money.

The secret report examines a sample group of 167 payments - there are 785 MEPs - and how deputies go about using their staff allowances which amount to up to 17,000 euro a month.

Chris Davies, UK liberal MEP, who saw the report which is being kept under lock and key in the basement of the ...