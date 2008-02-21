Ad
euobserver
The European Parliament in Strasbourg where the document is being kept in a basement room (Photo: European Parliament)

Call for EU anti-fraud office to investigate MEPs' expenses

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

A report examining the way MEPs use their monthly funds is causing a ruckus in the European Parliament with a call for the EU's anti-fraud office to investigate possible misuse of public money.

The secret report examines a sample group of 167 payments - there are 785 MEPs - and how deputies go about using their staff allowances which amount to up to 17,000 euro a month.

Chris Davies, UK liberal MEP, who saw the report which is being kept under lock and key in the basement of the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The European Parliament in Strasbourg where the document is being kept in a basement room (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections