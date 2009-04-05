Obama lukewarm on Europe missile base plan

US President Barack Obama gave no clear commitment to building missile defence bases in Europe during a speech in Prague on Sunday (5 April), which concentrated on nuclear disarmament and co-operation with Russia.
The US leader thanked a "courageous" Poland and Czech Republic for agreeing with the previous White House administration to host US anti-missile facilities despite Russian opposition.
But he repeated doubts over the value of the multi-billion dollar scheme and linked con...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
