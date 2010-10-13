Ad
Former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader during a hearing before a parliamentary committee investigating corruption (Photo: CROPIX)

Former Croatian PM scrutinised by parliamentary committee

by Zeljko Trkanjec,

Croatia's former prime minister has claimed his successor was fully aware of details concerning the controversial sale of the national oil company INA to Hungary's MOL.

Ivo Sanader's testimony before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday was one of the country's biggest media events in recent times as there had been speculation that he would refuse to testify regarding the deal that is seen as damaging Croatia's national interests. \n \n"The presidency of HDZ [Sanader's Croatian Democrat...

