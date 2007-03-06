UN calls for EU help on Roma children

Roma children in south-eastern Europe are facing serious discrimination, social exclusion and disproportional poverty, according to a new UN report. The author calls on the EU to help improve the situation.

The report from UNICEF – the UN's children's fund – found that Roma, Sinti and traveller's children in south-eastern Europe are facing "human rights abuses on a large scale".

The children "remain invisible" because they do not have birth certificates and therefore do not have ...