euobserver
Later in life, unregistered children will not be able to vote, make use of the social services nor register their own children (Photo: EUobserver)

UN calls for EU help on Roma children

by Helena Spongenberg,

Roma children in south-eastern Europe are facing serious discrimination, social exclusion and disproportional poverty, according to a new UN report. The author calls on the EU to help improve the situation.

The report from UNICEF – the UN's children's fund – found that Roma, Sinti and traveller's children in south-eastern Europe are facing "human rights abuses on a large scale".

The children "remain invisible" because they do not have birth certificates and therefore do not have ...

