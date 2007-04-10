EU expected to unveil space policy before summer

After two years of political wrangling among governments, the EU is finally set to unveil a collective space policy for the 27-nation bloc, including implications for the military use of space.
Germany, currently sitting at the EU's helm, is expected to table the European space strategy before its six-month term presidency expires at the end of June, according to defensenews.com.
The strategy will not only focus on supporting Europe's commercial space sector, but also will touch o...
