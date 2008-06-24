European nuclear weapons sites not secure, says US report

Most European sites containing US nuclear weapons are failing to meet security standards set by the Pentagon, a report has shown.
The study, commissioned by the US Air Force, was released in February but much of the detail was left out.
However, the Federation of American Scientists obtained a partially declassified version, which it posted on its website, showing that the security problem for nuclear weapons in Europe is much bigger than was previously known.
According to ...
