Bulgarian PM loses support over Turkish EU bid

Bulgaria's nationalist party Ataka, a key ally of the minority government, has given Prime Minister Boiko Borisov a stern warning following his refusal to call a referendum on Turkey's EU candidacy.

Ataka leader Volen Siderov told a rally of supporters in the southern city of Plovdiv last Wednesday that his party no longer supports Mr Borisov unconditionally.

Hours earlier, Mr Borisov's GERB party backed its bitter foe - an opposition ethnic Turkish party - to kill an Ataka refer...