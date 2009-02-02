Ad
EU political parties can't buy airtime on big networks (Photo: European Parliament)

EU conservatives launch online tv for June elections

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The centre-right European People's Party on Friday (30 January) launched its own online tv channel as part of its political campaign for the June European elections.

"EU political parties can't buy airtime on big networks like BBC, CNN or Euronews, so we decided to create our own web tv channel instead," EPP deputy secretary general Luc Vandeputte told EUobserver.

The Belgian politician, in charge of the online campaign, explained that the service is provided by an external inte...

