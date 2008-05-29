Brussels wags finger at French economy

Just a month before France takes over the EU's helm, it has received an official warning from the European Commission that the country needs to push forward structural reforms to mend its public finances as promised.
"The message is that reforms need to take place in France," EU economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters after the EU collectively adopted a "policy advice" paper for Paris on Wednesday (28 May).
The document includes suggestions that the country should "ca...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here