International concern over Albania's court ruling

International media organisations have criticised the ruling of an Albanian court against a local TV station and in favour of a former minister who had been exposed by a journalistic investigation.
An undercover reporter revealed what appeared to be sexual harassment by the politician, but the court declared the investigation illegal. The International Federation of Journalists, Journalists without Borders, and the South East Europe Media Organisation are among the critics of the court...
