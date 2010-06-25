Ad
euobserver
Lady Justice - international media organisations feel justice was denied in this case (Photo: Wikipedia)

International concern over Albania's court ruling

by Augustin Palokaj,

International media organisations have criticised the ruling of an Albanian court against a local TV station and in favour of a former minister who had been exposed by a journalistic investigation.

An undercover reporter revealed what appeared to be sexual harassment by the politician, but the court declared the investigation illegal. The International Federation of Journalists, Journalists without Borders, and the South East Europe Media Organisation are among the critics of the court...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Lady Justice - international media organisations feel justice was denied in this case (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections