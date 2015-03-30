Ad
A Canadian gold company has avoided paying taxes in Greece thanks to the Netherlands, a report said (Photo: BullionVault)

Netherlands causes Greece to miss out on €1.7m in tax, says report

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Netherlands' tax regime is enabling a Canadian gold mining company to pay less tax in Greece, a report by a Dutch foundation concluded Monday (30 March).

The Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations found that Greece has missed out on at least €1.7 million in tax revenues, because the company, Eldorado Gold, profited from the Dutch tax rules.

The report comes as the Greek government is under pressure from countries like the Netherlands to increase its tax collection t...

