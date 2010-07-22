Former Kosovo prime minister faces retrial

The appeals chamber in The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) on Wednesday (21 July) ordered a partial retrial against the former Prime Minister of Kosovo and one of the war leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army, Ramush Haradinaj.

The decision was taken after the prosecution appealed the acquittals of Mr Haradinaj and two other co-defendants. The appeals chamber accepted some of the prosecution's arguments that it could not properly present their case sinc...