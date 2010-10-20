Commission expected to give green light to Montenegro EU candidacy

The European Commission is expected to give a positive opinion on Montenegro's application for EU membership, which would open the way to granting it official candidate status.
But, according to EU sources, the report on Albania may be too ambiguous to be considered 'positive'.
EU enlargement commissioner Stefan Füle has clearly indicated in contacts with representatives of the EU Council of Ministers and the European Parliament that the so-called 'avis' for Montenegro will be pos...
