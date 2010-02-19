Croatian president inaugurated

On 18 February, Ivo Josipovic - a composer, law professor and social democrat politician - took the oath and became the third president of Croatia since it gained independence 18 years ago.

Mr Josipovic, who won the election and beat Milan Bandic, the mayor of Zagreb, in a second round pledged to respect the constitution and to serve the citizens. He will be president when Croatia joins the EU, expected in two to three years time.

The numerous foreign delegations at the inaugurati...