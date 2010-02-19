Ad
euobserver
Ivo Josipovic was sworn into office on 18 February (Photo: Ahmed Salihbegovic/Jutarnji list)

Croatian president inaugurated

by Ahmed Salihbegovic,

On 18 February, Ivo Josipovic - a composer, law professor and social democrat politician - took the oath and became the third president of Croatia since it gained independence 18 years ago.

Mr Josipovic, who won the election and beat Milan Bandic, the mayor of Zagreb, in a second round pledged to respect the constitution and to serve the citizens. He will be president when Croatia joins the EU, expected in two to three years time.

The numerous foreign delegations at the inaugurati...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ivo Josipovic was sworn into office on 18 February (Photo: Ahmed Salihbegovic/Jutarnji list)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections