euobserver
Military helicopter over Mogadishu, the Somali capital (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU could send police mission to Somalia

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Defence ministers on Monday (18 May) discussed a French proposal to enhance the EU naval operation fighting piracy off the Somali coasts with a police training mission in the African country that could start in September.

"There was a French proposal discussed today on a police training mission in Somalia, but no decision was taken yet," Czech minister of defence Martin Bartak told a press conference after the meeting.

Asked if the mission could start as early as September, as th...

