EU could send police mission to Somalia

Defence ministers on Monday (18 May) discussed a French proposal to enhance the EU naval operation fighting piracy off the Somali coasts with a police training mission in the African country that could start in September.
"There was a French proposal discussed today on a police training mission in Somalia, but no decision was taken yet," Czech minister of defence Martin Bartak told a press conference after the meeting.
Asked if the mission could start as early as September, as th...
