Ten states to push ahead with EU guidelines on international divorces

The European Commission has proposed new guidelines aimed at allowing international couples to choose which EU country's laws apply if they want to get divorced.

"I want to ensure that the single market is more than just free movement of goods and services," said EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding on Wednesday (24 March).

"I do not want people in the EU to be left to manage complicated international divorces alone. I want them to have clear rules so that they always know wher...