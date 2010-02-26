The mystery of Romania's children

In the first years after the fall of Communism, the trade in children from Romania's overcrowded orphanages became a cross-border industry. The official statistics report a total of 16,041 cases. That sounds like the authorities know exactly what happened. But they do not - not the names, the destinations or the current whereabouts of thousands who would be teenagers by now.

Twins Zoe and Mikaela Radford were adopted from a maternity unit in the small town of Pucioasa in November 1990. ...