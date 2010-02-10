Ad
euobserver
Green groups have warned that electric cars could actually increase carbon emissions (Photo: EUobserver)

Spain pushes for common strategy on electric cars

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU industry ministers on Tuesday (9 February) discussed plans to establish a common strategy for electric cars, a pet project of the Spanish EU presidency.

Following the informal talks in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastian, the country's industry minister Miguel Sebastian said it was not an exaggeration to say that the electric vehicle "has been born today in Europe," and that it has done so under the Spanish presidency.

"Obviously there are lots of questions ...issues of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Green groups have warned that electric cars could actually increase carbon emissions (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections