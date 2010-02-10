Spain pushes for common strategy on electric cars

EU industry ministers on Tuesday (9 February) discussed plans to establish a common strategy for electric cars, a pet project of the Spanish EU presidency.
Following the informal talks in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastian, the country's industry minister Miguel Sebastian said it was not an exaggeration to say that the electric vehicle "has been born today in Europe," and that it has done so under the Spanish presidency.
"Obviously there are lots of questions ...issues of...
