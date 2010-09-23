Kfor soldiers involved in fuel smuggling in Kosovo

Evidence is mounting that organised crime in Kosovo is not only domestic or regional but has an international dimension as well, involving those who are there to prevent criminal activities in the first place.
Last week the EU's rule of law mission Eulex and Kosovo custom investigators arrested suspects in one of the biggest anti-smuggling operations in the former Serb province, which became independent two and a half years ago. Five local businessmen suspected of smuggling oil and tax...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
