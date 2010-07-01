Bulgaria jails businessman for embezzling EU funds

A Bulgarian court on Wednesday (30 June) convicted businessman Mario Nikolov of embezzling €7.5 million of EU financial aid through document fraud and sentenced him to 12 years in prison. Mr Nikolov's wife Mariana Nikolova, who was involved in his business, was handed a five-year sentence on the same charges.
Mr Nikolov, who owns food factories, was found guilty of organising a criminal group to buy used processing equipment from Germany and report it as new so that the EU pre-accession...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
