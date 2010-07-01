Ad
euobserver
Mr Nikolov outside the court chamber (Photo: Dafinka Stoilova, Trud Daily, Sofia)

Bulgaria jails businessman for embezzling EU funds

by Vesselin Zhelev and Vladimira Georgieva (Trud Dail,

A Bulgarian court on Wednesday (30 June) convicted businessman Mario Nikolov of embezzling €7.5 million of EU financial aid through document fraud and sentenced him to 12 years in prison. Mr Nikolov's wife Mariana Nikolova, who was involved in his business, was handed a five-year sentence on the same charges.

Mr Nikolov, who owns food factories, was found guilty of organising a criminal group to buy used processing equipment from Germany and report it as new so that the EU pre-accession...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Nikolov outside the court chamber (Photo: Dafinka Stoilova, Trud Daily, Sofia)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections