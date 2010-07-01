Bulgaria jails businessman for embezzling EU funds

A Bulgarian court on Wednesday (30 June) convicted businessman Mario Nikolov of embezzling €7.5 million of EU financial aid through document fraud and sentenced him to 12 years in prison. Mr Nikolov's wife Mariana Nikolova, who was involved in his business, was handed a five-year sentence on the same charges.

Mr Nikolov, who owns food factories, was found guilty of organising a criminal group to buy used processing equipment from Germany and report it as new so that the EU pre-accession...