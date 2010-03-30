Hungarian president stops pro-consumer law

Hungarian President László Sólyom has blocked a law already passed by parliament which would have made it easier for customers to collectively sue companies that have cheated them.
In Hungary, similar to most of the ex-Communist new EU member states, consumers have a hard time pushing through their rights in court. Companies have even based complete "business plans" on the weak position of their clients, just taking 8-10 euros from individual customers unlikely to sue for petty cash.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here