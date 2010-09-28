Sharp decline in new car sales in Hungary

Sales of new cars by Hungarian dealers have dropped by two thirds compared with their pre-crisis levels. This year only the rebated sales of car fleets to companies have somewhat boosted the statistics.

In the first eight months of 2010, less than 29,000 new cars were sold by Hungarian dealers - 40 percent less than in the same period 2009. The market's troubles are so huge that the Hungarian Car Importers Association (MGE) had to lower its annual expectations from 65,000 to around 50,0...