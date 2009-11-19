EU has one number for foreign policy

The European Union on Thursday evening (19 November) said it had solved the long-standing question of whom the US secretary of state should call with foreign policy problems, but admitted the situation may not be so clear in other areas.

"The Secretary of State of the United States [Hillary Clinton] should call Cathy Ashton," said European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso referring to the newly-appointed EU foreign policy chief.

"She is our foreign minister," he added not...