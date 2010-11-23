Balkan states welcome Nato's commitment to the region

Nato pledged its support for the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Western Balkan countries during the Lisbon summit last weekend (19-20 November).

The 28-nation military alliance re-confirmed its commitment to the region during the final declaration of the summit.

Nato, which still considers the Western Balkans to be a strategically important region, said it remained committed to peace and stability in Kosovo, where force numbers will be reduced but not withdrawn entirely.

