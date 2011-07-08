Ad
euobserver
This is the eighth attempt to reach an agreement between the Flemish and the Walloons since elections in June 2010 (Photo: EUobserver)

Belgian government talks unravel, again

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The long-standing political crisis in Belgium deepened on Thursday (7 July) when a fresh plan for restarting government coalition talks was rejected by the separatist Flemish party.

Hopes were high that the 110-page position paper put forward on Monday by Socialist Elio Di Rupo could form the basis for further negotiations, with Belgium now getting on for about 400 days without a government.

The plan appeared to go a substantial way to meeting the demands of the Flemish separatist...

