Austrian President calls on race row MEP to stand down

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Austrian President Heinz Fischer has waded into the race row engulfing the far-right Freedom party, calling on the party's top candidate to withdraw from next month's European elections because of racist comments.

Andreas Moelzer, an MEP since 2004, said at a Freedom party event last month that the European Union was in danger of becoming a "conglomerate of Negroes" and added that it made Hitler's Nazi Germany look "informal and liberal".

Speaking on Monday (7 April), Fischer said...

Benjamin Fox

Growing racism spurs rise in extremist parties, commission says
Far-right waltz in Vienna: the Freedom Party and its fraternities

