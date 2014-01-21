Ad
euobserver
Riot police in Kiev: Violence abated on Tuesday afternoon (Photo: mac_ivan)

EU commissioner to visit Kiev amid unrest

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU commissioner Stefan Fuele is going to Kiev on Friday (24 January) amid ongoing violence in the city centre.

An EU source said it remains unclear if he will meet Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych, but he is aiming to speak with both government representatives and opposition activists.

The EU contact said he plans to “discuss the situation in light of the foreign ministers’ conclusions and in light of our ongoing commitment to help Ukraine on its European path.”

The sour...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Sweden opens EU debate on Ukraine sanctions
Ukraine protests turn violent as EU ministers meet
Ukraine police attack protesters under Ashton's nose
Riot police in Kiev: Violence abated on Tuesday afternoon (Photo: mac_ivan)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections