Ad
euobserver
Plans are underway in Hungary to restart train lines dating from the time of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy

The train of promises

by Muck Tibor,

Plans to restart the round-trains of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy hope not only to boost nostalgic feelings, but also to create growth opportunities

Plans are underway in Hungary to restart train lines dating from the time of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy. The circular railway system was once among the best in Europe, but has been in decline for decades. Now there is an attempt to return it to its former glory - and not just for emotional reasons, but due to a new hope that the trains...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Plans are underway in Hungary to restart train lines dating from the time of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections