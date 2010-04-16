The train of promises

Plans to restart the round-trains of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy hope not only to boost nostalgic feelings, but also to create growth opportunities

Plans are underway in Hungary to restart train lines dating from the time of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy. The circular railway system was once among the best in Europe, but has been in decline for decades. Now there is an attempt to return it to its former glory - and not just for emotional reasons, but due to a new hope that the trains...