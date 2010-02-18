Ad
The UK's Serious Organised Crime Agency is investigating (Photo: Wikipedia)

Dubai killing opens diplomatic rift with Israel

by Leigh Phillips,

The Israeli ambassadors to the UK and Ireland have been summoned to explain the use of fake passports by the hit squad that killed a senior Hamas leader in Dubai three weeks ago.

While London is not publicly accusing Israel of being behind the assassination, the British Foreign Office has requested that the country's ambassador to the UK "share information" on how it was that six counterfeit versions of passports held by dual British-Israeli citizens came to be used in the operation.

