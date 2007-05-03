Ad
NATO is "deeply concerned" by the events (Photo: nato.int)

NATO rebukes Russia over Estonia statue dispute

by Honor Mahony,

NATO has stepped into the dispute between Russia and Estonia over a Soviet-era statue, asking that Moscow put a stop to the violence outside the Estonian embassy in the Russian capital.

In a statement issued on Thursday (3 May), the organisation said it was "deeply concerned by threats to the physical safety of Estonian diplomatic staff, including the ambassador, in Moscow, as well as intimidation at the Estonian embassy."

"These actions are unacceptable and must be stopped immedi...

