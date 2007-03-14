Burma to overshadow EU-ASEAN talks in Germany

EU foreign ministers will sit down next to their southeast Asian counterparts at a two-day meeting on Wednesday (14 March) in Nuremburg, hoping to sketch out a free-trade deal between the two regions with Burma's military junta overshadowing talks.

The EU-ASEAN ministerial that takes place every two years will be co-chaired by German and Cambodian foreign ministers Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Hor Namhong. The ASEAN countries include Brunei, Burma, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, t...