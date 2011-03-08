Brussels drops plan to green its buildings

The European Commission appears to have dropped earlier plans to set an example for member states by making its many buildings in Brussels and Luxembourg more energy efficient.

The omission of the pledge is just one of several recent changes to the commission's 2050 low carbon economy 'Roadmap' and 'Energy Efficiency Plan' - both set to be published on Tuesday (8 March) and seen by this website.

Officials say inter-departmental wrangling has been fierce in recent weeks as the ins...