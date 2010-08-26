Ad
Romanian passport - Romania and Bulgaria are hoping to get into Schengen next March (Photo: EUobserver)

Romania and Bulgaria keep low profile on Roma expulsions

by Dan Alexe and Nikolai Petrov,

BRUSSELS and SOFIA - The Romanian population has received the news of the beginning of the expulsion from France of hundreds - possibly thousands - of Romanian Gypsies with almost total indifference, bordering sometimes on outright hostility to the return of the marginalised social group.

Like in many other Eastern European countries, gypsies are largely disliked inside Romania. According to official data, there are some half a million in the country, out of a population of 22 million, ...

